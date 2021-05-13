NortonLifeLock Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 933% compared to the average volume of 834 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

