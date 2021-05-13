Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

