Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $285.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Novavax by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Novavax by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

