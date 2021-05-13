Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0054 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $38.49 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00086497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01021778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00068971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00111195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060722 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,340,229 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

