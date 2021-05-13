Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.40) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

PHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

PHP stock opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18.

In related news, insider Richard Howell bought 34,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

