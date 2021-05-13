Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue (LON:DLAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:DLAR traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 179 ($2.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,566. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.72. De La Rue has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.94 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

