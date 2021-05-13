Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 138,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,815,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 218,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nutanix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

