NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.80.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 497,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,228,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 500.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

