NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 15,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 28,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

NUVSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.