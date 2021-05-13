Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of OMP opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $770.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.33 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

