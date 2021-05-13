Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) PT Raised to $23.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMP. TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. 3,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.19 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

