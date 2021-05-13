Observer (OBSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.51 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Observer has a market capitalization of $46.51 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Observer has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.01016829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00109708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059117 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

