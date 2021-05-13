Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.59 or 0.01056675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00067075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00111535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060460 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top.

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

