Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430,105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $53,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $227,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.