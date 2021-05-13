Omnitude (ECOM) Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $262,460.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00085474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.78 or 0.01030543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00111023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059193 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

