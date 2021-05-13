OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.58. Approximately 1,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 89,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

Specifically, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,442,291 in the last three months.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $697.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

