Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 355.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 185.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

