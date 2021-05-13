OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,431. The stock has a market cap of $670.67 million, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 212,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

