OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

