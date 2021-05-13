OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $216,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,527.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $266,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,698 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 119,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

