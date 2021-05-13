Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,976 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 63.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,927. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

