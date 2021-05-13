Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.69. 14,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,458 shares of company stock valued at $60,166,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

