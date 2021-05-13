Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

