Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.74. 122,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

