Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,936 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

