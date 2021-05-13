Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 231,263 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1,016.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 98,443 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.21. 2,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

