Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Sells $38,400.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $110,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joel Weight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

