Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Mark P. Zacur Sells 11,210 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OMI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,918. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

