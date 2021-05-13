Oxbull.tech Price Tops $3.27 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00006766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $24.56 million and approximately $359,425.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00082136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00575871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00230203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.24 or 0.01141219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.01191133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxbull.tech

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech

