Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,833. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

