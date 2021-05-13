Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $852,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,845,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.04. 1,588,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

