Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

VOE traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

