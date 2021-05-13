Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,336,548 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.