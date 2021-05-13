Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,312,117. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $55,565,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,186,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

