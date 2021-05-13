Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of PAM stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

