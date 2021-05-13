Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issues Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

PAAS traded down $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,052,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

