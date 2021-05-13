Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBLA stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,489. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

