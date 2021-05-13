Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.27.

PZZA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,082. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

