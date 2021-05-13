Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 4,549.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,081,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

