Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,822 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMD. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

EMD opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.