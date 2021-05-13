Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $116.80 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

