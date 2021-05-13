Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

BAM opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.