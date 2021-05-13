Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 203,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

