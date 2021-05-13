Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,491,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,553,000 after acquiring an additional 143,804 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 967,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.