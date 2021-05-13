Particl Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,597.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Particl has a market cap of $28.10 million and approximately $7,597.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00005713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00015763 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $759.50 or 0.01510943 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,807,452 coins and its circulating supply is 9,785,638 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

