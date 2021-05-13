Patrizia’s (PTZIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of PTZIF remained flat at $$24.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Patrizia has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

Get Patrizia alerts:

Patrizia Company Profile

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.