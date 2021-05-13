Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

