PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%. PaySign updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,844. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

