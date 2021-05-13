Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $33,053,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $19,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

