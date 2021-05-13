PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE PFSI opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In related news, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 278,210 shares worth $17,179,183. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

